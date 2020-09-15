Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: What's up with the TMB930?

  1. Yesterday, 05:21 PM #1
    waymon
    waymon is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Lexington KY
    Posts
    56

    Angry What's up with the TMB930?

    Has anyone had a problem with the auto pilot disengaging in the TMB930 without warning?
    And also my GPS lost tracking a couple of times while flying in the Grand Caravan.
    They are separate instances but any help would be appreciated.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 05:40 PM #2
    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    JohnnyJohnJohn is offline Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    350

    Default

    Guess I'm not the only one with that! Watching this post. It is an annoying issue!
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Asobo TMB930 flight patterns
    By mabrodb in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 09-15-2020, 01:44 AM
  2. why do some buildings show up one load up and then not another in a different load up
    By miloguy in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-03-2013, 06:00 AM
  3. Up Up and away
    By ash2476 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-02-2004, 08:05 PM
  4. My aircraft is going up and down and up and down and up...
    By polartiger in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 12-12-2002, 07:05 PM
  5. RAM going up and up and up!
    By SC008 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-15-2002, 04:51 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules