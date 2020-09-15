Thread: What's up with the TMB930?

Has anyone had a problem with the auto pilot disengaging in the TMB930 without warning?
And also my GPS lost tracking a couple of times while flying in the Grand Caravan.
They are separate instances but any help would be appreciated.
Guess I'm not the only one with that! Watching this post. It is an annoying issue!
Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
