I recently installed an American Airlines 757-200, and found that the nose wheel will suddenly turn to the right after the plane begins moving (in the single-digit knots). I am still capable of steering the wheel, but it makes attempting to takeoff nearly impossible. Is there a way to fix this issue, or should I just look for another plane?

(Here's the problem aircraft in question: https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib...rchid=82883697)