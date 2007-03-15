Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Specs

    lillyluna23
    Specs

    Hey, are these specs good to run fs9?
    Thanks
    Processor: intel core i5 2400 @ 3.10ghz
    Ram 8gb DDR3
    1TB sata hard drive
    Graphics card: 2gb Nvidia geforce gt 710
    Windows 7

    I'm just trying to find something that suits my budget,but at the same time runs well with fs9.
    Cheers in advance
    1biggles1
    Default

    Yes the spec's are good you will have no need to worry about frame rates you can max all the sliders out a also have a look at the
    Tweaks for FS9 on modern PC's on my website to open and sparkle things up.

    Howard
    Mail : [email protected]
    Web : http://biggles11.wix.com/the-natural-world
    alanmerry
    Specs

    Not sure about the gforce gt710. I run FS9 in Windows7 with an Nvidia GeForce GTX960 and that's fine even around dense scenery around airports. You should be able find comparisons of the two somewhere on the web.
    But I would suggest a SSD rather than the hard drive, unless you need 1TB of storage for something else. The SSD is faster. My masses of scenery and hundreds of aircraft half fill a 240GB SSD with Windows7 on a different SSD. You might like to consider a SSD for FS9 and a HDD for everything else depending on how much storage you need.
    I hope this helps, rather than adding to the confusion!
