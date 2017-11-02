Hi , I'm trying to figure out what I'm doing wrong. I have been trying to figure out how to make water more realistic. I just took a flight over Honolulu and there was no wave action at all. The waves were there but were all frozen in place. Everything else seems to be working just fine. Does anyone have any suggestions.


Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Version 1903
Alienware Aurora R8 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 9900K (8-Core/16-Thread, 16MB Cache, Overclocked up to 4.7GHz on all cores)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2080 Ti GDDR6 (Over Clock Ready)
Installed Memory (RAM) 32GB Dual Channel HyperX™ DDR4 XMP at 3200MHz
850W EPA Bronze PSU Liquid Cooled Chassis