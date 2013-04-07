Hello.
I run FSX on a Hdd, using windows XP. It has got many add ons, uses track ir, uses a simcontrol spitfire joystick and a Cougar joystick.
It is 10 yrs old. My favourite Maltby planes are on it etc. There is also a WW1 Over Flanders field with special tweaks.
It would be a nightmare to buy a new super duper windows 10 and re install everything, quite a lot of which wouldn't run on 10.

I have had a thought. Could I have a modern computer built with very fast processor, top graphics card and use my existing hdd on it, so there would be no install or problem with joysticks etc. Would everything just work as it does now but faster, thus allowing higher settings on FSX?

What have I not taken into account that would make it not feasible? I am too old to start again.

I bow to your technical knowledge