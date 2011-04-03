Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Please Help with NYC Scenery -- Updated Request!

  Today, 05:47 PM
    Mac6737
    Question Please Help with NYC Scenery -- Updated Request!

    Last week, I downloaded from flightsim.to and installed an enhancement of New York's Laguardia airport (KLGA), a package that promised improvements to inadequate default bridges (specifically, George Washington and Verrazano-Narrows). I had previously downloaded other sceneries from the developer, "srivasman," and they worked AOK.

    But this time: disaster. Not only were the two named bridges much worse than before (no towers!), but much of the rest of the NYC scenery was degraded -- no tall buildings (e.g., the new World Trade tower) south of the Empire State, and virtually all of the shoreline with far less detail than before.

    So I removed the new scenery from my Community folder: made no difference. Then (on advice of a forum) I deleted my rolling cache: that made no difference either.

    I am attaching 2 pix, taken from about the same spot just N of the Brooklyn Bridge (which has remained unaffected). Note the absence of the WT tower in the bottom pic, and the difference in the shoreline and the buildings.

    I guess I need to get back to the default NYC scenery. Can this be done without deleting and reinstalling the whole sim? Also, I believe that one of the mandatory updates included enhancements of North America, after which NYC was VASTLY improved. Is it possible to reinstall that update (and hopefully repair the textures that were damaged, one way or another)?

    I'm a native-born New Yorker. This is killing me!

    Thanks all,

    Mac6737
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Brooklyn Bridge 3.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 340.1 KB  ID: 224704   Click image for larger version.  Name: Brooklyn Bridge 4.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 405.9 KB  ID: 224705  
  Today, 06:08 PM
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    Hi, could it be unrelated to installing the addon? Might be worth going into settings...general... Data to check that photo-geometry etc is on.

    Of course you could also try repairing flight sim (not resetting as that will wipe it)
    If you press your Windows key & start typing Flight.. so that MSFS appears in the list. Click on App Settings and look for repair. Might be worth a try.


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
  Today, 07:23 PM
    shb7
    Looks like you list your photogrametry. I'll check nyc next time I fly.
