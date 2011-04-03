Thread: Please Help with NYC Scenery -- Updated Request!

Last week, I downloaded from flightsim.to and installed an enhancement of New York's Laguardia airport (KLGA), a package that promised improvements to inadequate default bridges (specifically, George Washington and Verrazano-Narrows). I had previously downloaded other sceneries from the developer, "srivasman," and they worked AOK.
But this time: disaster. Not only were the two named bridges much worse than before (no towers!), but much of the rest of the NYC scenery was degraded -- no tall buildings (e.g., the new World Trade tower) south of the Empire State, and virtually all of the shoreline with far less detail than before.
So I removed the new scenery from my Community folder: made no difference. Then (on advice of a forum) I deleted my rolling cache: that made no difference either.
I am attaching 2 pix, taken from about the same spot just N of the Brooklyn Bridge (which has remained unaffected). Note the absence of the WT tower in the bottom pic, and the difference in the shoreline and the buildings.
I guess I need to get back to the default NYC scenery. Can this be done without deleting and reinstalling the whole sim? Also, I believe that one of the mandatory updates included enhancements of North America, after which NYC was VASTLY improved. Is it possible to reinstall that update (and hopefully repair the textures that were damaged, one way or another)?
I'm a native-born New Yorker. This is killing me!
Thanks all,
Mac6737
