Hi! I was wondering if anyone could tell me if these pc specs are ok to run fs9 please?
Processor: ultra fast intel quad core is 3.10GHz,6mb smart cache.
RAM: 16GB DDR3 ram.
Optical drive: cd/did.
HDD: 1TB sata 7200rpm ( 2x500gb).
Graphics Card: 1080p compatible nvidia George gtx 750ti 2gb gddr5 128bit gaming guitar.

Thank you in advance
Jon.