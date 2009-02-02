Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: LD-767: Coming out of auto-braking, plane still brakes to complete stop.

    Qballbandit
    Default LD-767: Coming out of auto-braking, plane still brakes to complete stop.

    Hi,
    Something I am not sure of after recently setting up LD767 on my new system.
    During landing rollout, I usually have the RTO/Braking set to 2. When slowed to 80 knots, I come out of RTO/Braking (disengage back to off), but in stead of coasting and letting me take over with manual braking, the plane will slow to a stop fairly quickly. This did not occur for the many years I flew the 767 on my old WIN7 setup.
    I am thinking it is a setting, somewhere, but can't figure out what or where.

    Would any LD-767 user be familiar with what I may look at to correct this?

    Thanks very much!

    Neil
    mrzippy
    Just something to try in the meantime.....instead of turning off the auto-braking switch, just depress the brakes once or twice to see if it disengages the auto-brakes and lets you coast.
    Qballbandit
    My mistake in describing my action - I actually disengage it by pressing my "brake' button on my CH Yoke.

    Neil
