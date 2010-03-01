Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: FSX crashes when selecting the Sikorsky S76

  Today, 10:27 AM #1
    CsCsanad
    FSX crashes when selecting the Sikorsky S76

    Hello!

    I recently re-downloaded the Sikorsky S76A add-on from Rikoooo's website (https://www.rikoooo.com/downloads/viewdownload/20/854) I tried it about 7 months ago but deleted it and now I decided to give it an other try.
    Now, every time I try to select it from the aircrafts, FSX starts loading like hell and crashes after about 15 seconds...
    I checked the comments on Rikoooo, others had the same issue and the "apparent" solution to it was to run FSX as Administrator. I did that, didn't fix the issue. In some other website they suggested to delete and let FSX rebuild the FSX.cfg file. I did that, still crashes...

    As far as I remember the first time I tried the add-on, I didn't have this issue.

    Specs:
    Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
    Intel Core i5 4590
    8GB RAM
    4095MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960


    Any suggestions for a fix? Thanks in advance.
    -CsCsanad
  Today, 11:29 AM #2
    mrzippy
    Default

    Did you install the xml module into your FSX? Was there any sound.dll that needed to be in your main FSX folder for cockpit key clicks? I have found if that sound.dll was not installed then a fairly instant crash happens when choosing that aircraft.
  Today, 12:04 PM #3
    CsCsanad
    Default

    I have an XMLTools.dll in the FSX root folder, so I assume that means yes? As for the sound, I used the automatic installer (as always) so I don't really know where to look for that.
  Today, 12:09 PM #4
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by CsCsanad
    I have an XMLTools.dll in the FSX root folder, so I assume that means yes? As for the sound, I used the automatic installer (as always) so I don't really know where to look for that.
    I think it would depend on what the README file stated. I rarely trust an auto-installer to do what it is supposed to do. They tend to make changes to things that cause problems.

    I'll take a look at the download just to see what the readme says.
