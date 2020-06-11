In case anyone hasn't spotted it yet Mobiflight have found a way to access the missing simconnect events for the G1000 and G3000 and others in MSFS.

They have designed a WASM module which also works with FSUIPC7 to access the events not opened up by Asobo.

There is also a discussion on the FSUIPC7 forum as to what is needed to get it working with FSUIPC7.(basically just dropping a file into the FSUIPC7main installation folder.)

See this thread for details

https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...ight/348509/24

regards
Stinger