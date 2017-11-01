Doors and Canopy Trouble
Fifteen years I have been learning things about FSX but this one is a new one. All of a sudden the doors and canopies have started to randomly open and then close. On the ground, in the air not by a fueling spot either. I do have Saitek controls and FSUIPC (the Licenced one)and I map things to my liking but the doors have kept shift+E . I tried not using the FSUIPC but didn't help. I turned off the shift+E and soloved it but then you can't open the door so I just for kicks used shift+x and seems to have solved it however, I am one that wants to know the why and where. Anybody have any suggestions?
Mike G.
Intel Core i7-4770K, ASUS MAXIMUS VI HERO Motherboard, , 8GB Memory , EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 6GB Video Card,Corsair Enthusiast 750W 80+ Bronze Certified ATX Power Supply,Windows 7 64bit, Corsair Hydro Series H55 CPU Cooler
