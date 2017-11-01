Fifteen years I have been learning things about FSX but this one is a new one. All of a sudden the doors and canopies have started to randomly open and then close. On the ground, in the air not by a fueling spot either. I do have Saitek controls and FSUIPC (the Licenced one)and I map things to my liking but the doors have kept shift+E . I tried not using the FSUIPC but didn't help. I turned off the shift+E and soloved it but then you can't open the door so I just for kicks used shift+x and seems to have solved it however, I am one that wants to know the why and where. Anybody have any suggestions?