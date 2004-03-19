Thread: Finding installed aircraft

My content hanger says i have 141 airplanes installed and up to date. But where i actually select one to fly there are only 23. Where are the rest?
Hi, are you sure it’s saying 141 aircraft?
The standard edition comes with 20 & the Premium Deluxe only comes with 30. I don’t think you could have downloaded that many addon aircraft (I doubt there’s even that many available yet anyway )
I’m guessing you’re in the content manager and it’s simply listing everything... aircraft..scenery.. etc and it’s not actually saying 141 aircraft. Forgive me if I’m wrong.
Today at 07:28 PM
I see. You are absolutely correct. I remember seeing that just a few minutes ago. I had some planes in the content that were not installed so I installed them. Then up top it has something to I believe sort them. I clicked on that and scenery files did show in there. So you are correct. That includes other files other then planes and I did not and would not catch that between terms of "content" and "hanger". Thank you sooooooo much.
