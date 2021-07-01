I developed combat style foot rests for MFG Crosswind rudder pedals, which allow for a much more precise and realistic 'heel on the floor' control. They come with re-enforcement mounting plates, braking spring adjusters, new spring tension wheel, are adjustable in width and height, and even damper mounts for main axis and brake damping. Compatible with all versions of MFGs.

Click image for larger version.  Name: Front-45.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 132.6 KB  ID: 224701
Click image for larger version.  Name: Back-45.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 135.5 KB  ID: 224702

75$ with free shipping on the webshop:
https://www.combatpedals.com/