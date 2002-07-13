Piiq Airways are a brand new low cost airline from the United Kingdom. They are based at London Southend Airport and currently have over 60 flights to 17 destinations and growing. We have an adequate fleet of Airbus A320Neo/NX's (MSFS2020). We having a growing team of 12 pilots and we have no plans to stop. Our aim is to be the budget airline of Europe and more.

Come and join our wonderful budget virtual airline. We don't have strict requirements to join however, we do ask you to know how to fly the A320, be active weekly and be familiar (if not be prepared to) with VATSIM. We have a great crew centre, fun discord chat and some lively custom liveries!

See you in the skies!

Isaac F.

FlyPiiq.com