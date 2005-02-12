I am truly stumped. I just spent an hour looking for the POSKY models. And please don't think I am a nubee. I just don't read the forums unless I need to find something are am having trouble with something.
I have flown almost entirely POSKY aircraft of repaints of there builds. Love them have never had a problem. So are that still around? or closed there studios? And why is it that no matter what, or how I do a search for POSKY, it leeds me to TDS. I tried a download of TDS. it truly SUCKS bad bad bad. I found another page POSKY, download the mega pack free ware it said POSKY in the info. NOPE. it was TDS. 2 problems. Very annoying copy right text thing first line in the aircraft.cfg file. Do not change or deleat this, or bad things will happen. It's a long line of crap that supposed to be the name and model manufacture of the aircraft. This is the line that ACARS reads and put in the pilots flight report. A va that I belong to keeps after me to change the aircraft if it is not reporting what it is.
2. the flight Dynamics SUCK BIG time. on all the TDS models. Who are tds. and what happened to POSKY. Never ever had a problem with a POSKY model all these years.

Thanks one Peved pilot
Greg S.