Our last flight in the Longitude took us from Orlando Executive to Exuma International in the Bahamas, and today's flight will be a repositioning flight as we head over to St. Maarten to pick up passengers who are heading back to the United States. Let's go!
Some dark clouds building as we finish prepping the aircraft for departure. Is this a sign of things to come?
Back taxiing to runway 30
Leaving Exuma Intl behind
Storm clouds continuing to build on the climb out
Starting to get some flashes of lightening as we pass over Turks & Caicos, but it's still smooth up here at FL450
The storms got more intense as we went along, but we made it through
The weather is beginning to clear up as we make our descent
About to cross over the famous Maho Beach. Apparently the newest jet in the Cessna line wasn't enough to lure the people onto the beach to watch our arrival
After a 1h43m flight we have arrived at the state of the art FBO here at Princess Juliana Airport
Unfortunately our time in paradise will be short lived as our passengers are already pulling up to the aircraft. At least we could here the sound of the waves breaking from the ramp (for real, MSFS is crazy that way)
That's it! Thanks for viewing!
