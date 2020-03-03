AIFP£ - Error message when compiling.

"Not compiled - not a complete leg"

What does this mean. I've searched and searched and found nothing. I can usually get the flight plans compiled by messing around with them but I can see nothing that gets rid of this message when it actually does.

I would mention that years ago I compiled exactly the same flightplans using Ttools, with no problems. I just don't see any pattern here.