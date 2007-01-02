I'm so happy, I have a quadro 5200k, which was a great Maxwell based card in its day. I got the flashes after update 5. Popular wisdom was Maxwell was not quite defined as minimum equipment, so it wont be fixed. I'd given up on it, but I read about the snow in this new update. On a whim I started the sim, and it worked!

It's fixed!

I had the best flight today, thunderstorms, rain...billowy clouds!

Bob

