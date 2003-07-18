Thread: Northern Lights

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Northern Lights

    doering1
    Mar 2005
    Burlington, Ontario, Canada
    Default Northern Lights

    With video editing, I incorporated real world Northern Lights into an evening flight over Greenland. This video will give you an idea what Aurora Borealis will look like. Would be great to have this feature for those far North and South flights. The Lights are from 15:05 to 18:55 in the video.
