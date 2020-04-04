Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: I can't control my mouse pointer when in flight simulator 2020 VR mode.

    I can't control my mouse pointer when in flight simulator 2020 VR mode.

    I just installed the Virtual Reality feature to Microsoft Flight Simulator yesterday. After a lot of hours without a manual, I've been able to get in and operate the new software. I'm having only one problem at the moment. Of course, we need to use the mouse for several things while in VR. I can't figure out how to do that. When I'm flying in VR, the mouse pointer icon is there frozen in the middle of my VR screen. It is moveable and can be used on my desktop computer monitor but is unmoveable and useless with my mask on. So, at this point, the only way I can use the mouse is to remove my mask and do what I need to be done on my computer monitor.

    The question is how do I use the mouse/pointer for the purposes needed when wearing the VR mask. I'm using an HP Reverb VR mask.
    

    That’s a strange one. If you can see it in VR then you should be able to use it. I occasionally find that I’ll click the mouse in vr but nothing happens.. & then I’ realise I’m running Flight Sim in windowed mode. Always make sure you’re in full screen (press alt+enter) so that you can’t click outside of flight sim. Could that be the problem?


    Regards
    Steve
