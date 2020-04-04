Thread: I can't control my mouse pointer when in flight simulator 2020 VR mode.

That’s a strange one. If you can see it in VR then you should be able to use it. I occasionally find that I’ll click the mouse in vr but nothing happens.. & then I’ realise I’m running Flight Sim in windowed mode. Always make sure you’re in full screen (press alt+enter) so that you can’t click outside of flight sim. Could that be the problem?
Regards
Steve
