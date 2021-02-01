Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Cessna Longitude navigation issues after update

    jackrmaxcy
    Any ideas as to why the Cessna Citation Longitude's navigation routes have disappeared from the Garmin after the most recent update?
    Cavulife
    I just completed a flight in the Longitude and the plan showed up fine. A few days ago someone had a similar problem in the CJ and they found it was fixed after restarting the sim.

    Good luck.
