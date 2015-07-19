Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Searching for ISDT ATR 42-500 V2 model

    Default Searching for ISDT ATR 42-500 V2 model

    At the moment I’ve only found the ATR-300 : https://www.surclaro.com/fsdownload-detail-19372.html
    The FDE seems pretty good. Seems to fly reasonably on the numbers for that model.
    Its has a nice panel although I can’t find the NAV/GPS switch either. So I need to just use the heading bug to navigate the gps track which is doable but not always practical. I did make a keyboard short cut but it doesn’t engage it either. Any help with that one appreciated.

    I’ve also managed to download a 72 model but the 42-500 model seems to have vanished. If anybody knows where it can be found, that would be again greatly appreciated.
    This is a full aircraft
    https://library.avsim.net/search.php...root&Go=Search
