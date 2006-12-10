Thread: Recent update 1/9/21 - goofy rudder (twist stick)

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    MikeDV
    Hi all, after the recent update that I installed 1/9/21, everything is running OK except my rudder control. I have a TM HOTAS X, and unless I choose "RESET" on the sensitivity and then leave it alone, the rudder has a mind of its own when twisting the stick. This happens on all planes, and it does not show up as jumping around on windows calibration or in the MSFS control sensitivity page. Mostly only will go right (aircraft left) regardless of which way I twist, and also jumps back to the centered setting on its own at about 1/4 twist right. I checked my controller for conflicting assignments, and the keyboard / mouse etc, but no issues there. Autorudder is off. Rebooted and all that as well.

    Again, it works fine if I "reset" the rudder on the sensitivities page then leave it alone. So needles to say that's what I am doing so I can control the planes. Weird though, thought I would see if anyone else has experienced similar?

    Side note - those newer reactivity control settings are really helping out for sensitivity!!!

    Thanks!

    Mike
    Dell XPS 8930 Core I9-9900 3.10 GHz, Windows 10 Pro 64-bit, 32GB RAM @2666 Mhz, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 1 TB SSD + 1 and 2 TB spinner sata’s, Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas X, FS9, FSX, MSFS
    tiger1962
    If you've set the flight mode to Legacy, try changing it back to Modern.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    MikeDV
    If you've set the flight mode to Legacy, try changing it back to Modern.
    Hi Tim, thanks! Yessir, modern. I learned that lesson the hard way way back in September LOL. Double checked just now in fact to make sure the update did not inadvertently change it to legacy. All good there.

    I just did a test go 'round, and today again everything is working well as before, until I try to change anything on that darn rudder sensitivity.

    Mike
    Dell XPS 8930 Core I9-9900 3.10 GHz, Windows 10 Pro 64-bit, 32GB RAM @2666 Mhz, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 1 TB SSD + 1 and 2 TB spinner sata’s, Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas X, FS9, FSX, MSFS
