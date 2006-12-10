Thread: Recent update 1/9/21 - goofy rudder (twist stick)

Hi all, after the recent update that I installed 1/9/21, everything is running OK except my rudder control. I have a TM HOTAS X, and unless I choose "RESET" on the sensitivity and then leave it alone, the rudder has a mind of its own when twisting the stick. This happens on all planes, and it does not show up as jumping around on windows calibration or in the MSFS control sensitivity page. Mostly only will go right (aircraft left) regardless of which way I twist, and also jumps back to the centered setting on its own at about 1/4 twist right. I checked my controller for conflicting assignments, and the keyboard / mouse etc, but no issues there. Autorudder is off. Rebooted and all that as well.
Again, it works fine if I "reset" the rudder on the sensitivities page then leave it alone. So needles to say that's what I am doing so I can control the planes. Weird though, thought I would see if anyone else has experienced similar?
Side note - those newer reactivity control settings are really helping out for sensitivity!!!
Thanks!
Mike
Bookmarks