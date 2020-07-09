Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Marketplace Issues

  Today, 09:52 AM #1
    michhart
    Marketplace Issues

    Hi, I was searching the forum but couldn't find a match. Since the update prior to the last, marketplace is no longer working, i.e. when I want to purchase a new item, I click "buy and download", FS seems to load the payment interface, but then nothing happens and after while, I could eventually click "buy and download" again.

    I signed off and signed back again with my xbox live account, I even added a new credit card to my xbox live account, no change. Any idea?

    Many thanks
    Michael
  Today, 10:19 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Default

    There's a thread about this on the official forums: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...failing/325198

    Suggestions include:

    Don't run MSFS as administrator.
    Log out of your Xbox and Microsoft accounts, then log back in.
    Make sure UAC is enabled. Sometimes Marketplace won’t allow a purchase with it turned off.
    Check that your PC is set to the correct region, see this link: https://flightsimulator.zendesk.com/...rchase-failed-
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
