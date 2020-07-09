Thread: Marketplace Issues

There's a thread about this on the official forums: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...failing/325198
Suggestions include:
Don't run MSFS as administrator.
Log out of your Xbox and Microsoft accounts, then log back in.
Make sure UAC is enabled. Sometimes Marketplace won’t allow a purchase with it turned off.
Check that your PC is set to the correct region, see this link: https://flightsimulator.zendesk.com/...rchase-failed-
