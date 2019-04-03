Thread: That REX Weather Force - install problem

Results 1 to 3 of 3

That REX Weather Force - install problem

    Hello peoples.

    Sorry if in wrong place, but I am a 'newbie' and cant seem to find a forum section about the weather force.

    I have purchased Weather Force 2020 a few days ago. From ORBX Direct it tells me to download via Orbx Central. So I Install and open Orbx Central. It says 'INSTALL'. Clicking the box throws up and error - 'TypeError: Cannot read property 'abbreviation' of undefined'. After jumping between Orbx Direct and Orbx Central several times and clicking various boxes, I decided to create a support ticket - am waiting for an answer.

    While waiting, I spotted an opportunity to request my software download (from Orbx Direct). The zip file was very quickly sent and I eagerly unzipped the 2 files. The installer and a msi info file. The installer requests my e-mail and my serial number. Problem - nowhere can I find a serial number or indeed any other mention of a serial number. So once again, I submit a support ticket. Still waiting for an answer.

    While waiting, I am wondering if anyone else has experienced similar problems and maybe someone can tell me (or others) where to find that elusive serial number?

    Have a great day zipping around the skies people.
    Glenn.
    Hi, I don’t have Weatherforce yet but I’ve just been reading about it.
    It appears you aren’t the only one with a missing serial number..

    https://orbxsystems.com/forum/topic/...serial-number/


    Regards
    Steve
    Glenn,

    I ordered my Rex directly from Rex and, they sent me an email with my serial number listed, which you need reenter every time there is an update. Not a big deal as there have only been two updates. Perhaps REX Support?
