Thread: That REX Weather Force - install problem

Hello peoples.
Sorry if in wrong place, but I am a 'newbie' and cant seem to find a forum section about the weather force.
I have purchased Weather Force 2020 a few days ago. From ORBX Direct it tells me to download via Orbx Central. So I Install and open Orbx Central. It says 'INSTALL'. Clicking the box throws up and error - 'TypeError: Cannot read property 'abbreviation' of undefined'. After jumping between Orbx Direct and Orbx Central several times and clicking various boxes, I decided to create a support ticket - am waiting for an answer.
While waiting, I spotted an opportunity to request my software download (from Orbx Direct). The zip file was very quickly sent and I eagerly unzipped the 2 files. The installer and a msi info file. The installer requests my e-mail and my serial number. Problem - nowhere can I find a serial number or indeed any other mention of a serial number. So once again, I submit a support ticket. Still waiting for an answer.
While waiting, I am wondering if anyone else has experienced similar problems and maybe someone can tell me (or others) where to find that elusive serial number?
Have a great day zipping around the skies people.
Glenn.
