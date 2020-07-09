Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: MSFS Setup

  Today, 12:32 AM #1
    Bosso
    Jan 2021
    1

    Default MSFS Setup

    I am an ex real pilot, trying to setup MSFS 2020. No manuals or installation guides anywhere, it seems. In the Flight Training section, all but 2 of the 7 sections are greyed out. So I tried the traffic pattern section. All set up, pushed the throttle forward, and the program says to press 6 to release the parking brake. 6 doesn't release it on the main keyboard, 6 on the number pad changes a cockpit view. Spent a fortune on brand new hardware and can't even take off. Any ideas where I can get installation help?
  Today, 10:36 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    Mar 2005
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    847

    Default

    Hi, when it says 6 that is just the default key. Chances are you’ve got yours setup differently. The parking brake on mine for example, is one of the buttons on my Saitek throttle unit. I don’t think it matters what keys or controls you setup, it will still suggest pressing 6 etc. Of course you can also release the parking brake in actual the cockpit with your mouse.
    I’d go into the controls & go through everything, making note/customising them.

    Also which version did you buy? You may want to go into the content manager
    (go to main menu...profile...content manager) and download everything. It could take a while depending on how much is available.

    Regards
    Steve
