Thread: MSFS Setup

Hi, when it says 6 that is just the default key. Chances are you’ve got yours setup differently. The parking brake on mine for example, is one of the buttons on my Saitek throttle unit. I don’t think it matters what keys or controls you setup, it will still suggest pressing 6 etc. Of course you can also release the parking brake in actual the cockpit with your mouse.
I’d go into the controls & go through everything, making note/customising them.
Also which version did you buy? You may want to go into the content manager
(go to main menu...profile...content manager) and download everything. It could take a while depending on how much is available.
Regards
Steve
