Hi!
i am runnign fs 98 in a vmware virtual winxp. I have installed Airport 2000 and just had some queries i hope i can find some help regarding

Airport 2000 installs new airports like Frankfurt and also new airport scenery for places like KLAX.
If i go to create a flight Frankfurt is not however in the list of airports i can choose from
and if i select one of the airport 2000 upgraded airports, like KLAX, the runways no longer match up with the starting positions so if i pick somewhere like 7L or 7R then my plane starts sitting on some suburbs.

Also the text colour for the atc is dark red and in a black box - makes it very hard to read what appears on the screen - is there any way i can just text colour in fs98?

lastly, how does on start up an airliner - i couldnt find any description in the game manual, in airport 2000 your plane starts at a gate and so after doing pushback you are supposed to move to the runway but releasing brake and turning up throttle does nothing at all - do i need to switch on some other things?