Thread: Has anybody else had problems with their Logitech Throttle Quadrent?

Has anybody else had problems with their Logitech Throttle Quadrent?
I received mine from Amazon yesterday and the output of the three main controls is jittery. It tried to use one of them for elevator trim but the plane became uncontrollable. Back on the ground I could see the trim tab wobbling. I went to sensitivities and the ball was jittering there too. I thought it was OK when I first set up sensitivities, I think I would have noticed the jitter, now all three controls are doing it, as if it has progressed.
Has anyone else had this problem?
i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
