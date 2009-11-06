Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Has anybody else had problems with their Logitech Throttle Quadrent?

  Today, 09:12 PM
    sfojimbo
    I received mine from Amazon yesterday and the output of the three main controls is jittery. It tried to use one of them for elevator trim but the plane became uncontrollable. Back on the ground I could see the trim tab wobbling. I went to sensitivities and the ball was jittering there too. I thought it was OK when I first set up sensitivities, I think I would have noticed the jitter, now all three controls are doing it, as if it has progressed.

    Has anyone else had this problem?
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
  Today, 09:27 PM
    g7rta
    g7rta
    Can’t say I’m noticed this with mine. Just a thought.. have you calibrated it within Windows?

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
  Today, 10:21 PM
    sfojimbo
    Yes, actually I did it after I posted. It's still the same although the calibration went OK.

    But there was one thing that popped up during calibration. Under advanced settings it asked which dvice i wanted to use for old programs, the quadrant or the Thrustmaster Joystick. I don't have any "old" programs, but the question puzzles me. I selected the quadrant and everything still works.


    EDIT: It's still doing it, but it seems to be better. I did a mountain flight and the elevator was workable under the control of the quadrant.
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
