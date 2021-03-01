Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Video card for MSFS?

  1. Today, 08:50 PM #1
    Grampy
    Grampy is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2020
    Posts
    4

    Default Video card for MSFS?

    I need to upgrade my video card. I am no expert so I call upon the power of this collective for help please. Will this card be sufficient? I also have i7 w/16G of RAM BTW:

    https://www.dell.com/en-us/work/shop...2786&gclsrc=ds

    thank you...

    I need a low profile card for my ssf case
    Last edited by Grampy; Today at 09:28 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Video card for MSFS?
    By Grampy in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 01-03-2021, 11:29 AM
  2. All in Wonder TV pci card plus bigger agp video card?
    By angels355 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-13-2008, 06:32 AM
  3. video card help.buyer looking for best video card but with budget.
    By skyprince25 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 10-08-2006, 09:34 AM
  4. How much does sound card help (and is it worth crowding my video card)?
    By cmhodge in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-10-2006, 04:07 PM
  5. VIDEO CARD AND SOUND CARD ISSUE
    By LESJMC in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-02-2005, 06:01 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules