Thread: V Speed Gauge ID

At some point in the past, I downloaded a 737-800 IIRC, that came with a V Speed gauge as part of the panel cfg. I still have that gauge but there is no Readme in the folder that could identify who made this gauge. I've attached a pic of the bitmap. If anyone recognizes this bitmap, could you clue me in to who created it and what aircraft it came with. I've done a search in the library using VSpeed as a text entry but can not find this particular gauge and bitmap. I am just looking for the Readme file.
Thanks
