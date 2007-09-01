Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: I LUV my flight yoke

    chicagorandy
    chicagorandy
    Apr 2020
    Chicago, IL
    I just took a brief flight in the 152 using only my gaming controller (bought solely for the drone) as the primary flight controller. WOW - do I ever appreciate my yoke/quadrant/pedals even more than I already did - LOL

    Yes - I was able to take off-fly-land again in one piece after a circuit around Chicago's Loop from Midway airport (once I learned what all the various paddles, buttons and joysticks do)....... but to say it wasn't a clumsy struggle for this old timer would be a lie. Maybe with a lot more practice I could do something vaguely resembling a smooth flight, but the immersive experience of my 'real' controls is not something I shall give up by choice anytime soon.

    That said, I can 'suggest' that those under a tight budget now flying with the keyboard & mouse only, would benefit and greatly enjoy adding this $15 gizmo to their sim experience.
    https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0...?ie=UTF8&psc=1
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    HP Pavilion Desktop 590-p0056, [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 4GB, 200 MBPS Xfinity internet, 31.5" curved monitor, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset
    sfojimbo
    Oct 2020
    It gets better if you tweak the sensitivities.

    But they're still awful compared to a good joystick or yoke.
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
