Thread: I LUV my flight yoke

I just took a brief flight in the 152 using only my gaming controller (bought solely for the drone) as the primary flight controller. WOW - do I ever appreciate my yoke/quadrant/pedals even more than I already did - LOL
Yes - I was able to take off-fly-land again in one piece after a circuit around Chicago's Loop from Midway airport (once I learned what all the various paddles, buttons and joysticks do)....... but to say it wasn't a clumsy struggle for this old timer would be a lie. Maybe with a lot more practice I could do something vaguely resembling a smooth flight, but the immersive experience of my 'real' controls is not something I shall give up by choice anytime soon.
That said, I can 'suggest' that those under a tight budget now flying with the keyboard & mouse only, would benefit and greatly enjoy adding this $15 gizmo to their sim experience.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0...?ie=UTF8&psc=1
