Elevator Sensitivity
I find that with most all of my aircraft in my hangar, jet and piston powered, when I reach VR and pull back on my Yoke, some of my aircraft react instantly launching into the air and others react very slowly and smoothly, with the same amount of movement on the Yoke. I would like to know what section and what parameters in the aircraft or air file folders control this differing sensitivity, or is it a combination of factors?
Thanks
HP Omen Obelisk, i7 9700K 3.6 Base to 4.9 Turbo Boost, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB, 32GB HyperX 2666 DDR4 RAM. 1TB 7200 SATA HD, 1TB Western Digital M.2 NvME SSD, 750W PS. Let's fly!
