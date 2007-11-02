Thread: plane flying crooked

Which plane is this happening with? If it's one of the GA planes, you're right about the wing fuel tanks - you have to look for the fuel switch and switch tanks manually so that they drain evenly. It's easy to select the OFF position by mistake so be careful!
The TBM930 has an auto fuel switch on the overhead which is very useful but easily missed.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks