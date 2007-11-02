Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: plane flying crooked

  1. Today, 11:10 AM #1
    hobbitrocks's Avatar
    hobbitrocks
    Default plane flying crooked

    I take off from air port, everything is fine. The longer I fly I notice the plane is leaning to the left. Thought maybe fuel was not being removed from wing or something. The longer if flys, the more it leans.

    Can not figure it out. Any help would be helpful

    hobbitrocks
  2. Today, 11:22 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Default

    Which plane is this happening with? If it's one of the GA planes, you're right about the wing fuel tanks - you have to look for the fuel switch and switch tanks manually so that they drain evenly. It's easy to select the OFF position by mistake so be careful!
    The TBM930 has an auto fuel switch on the overhead which is very useful but easily missed.
    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
  3. Today, 11:23 AM #3
    Yurikane
    Default Trim..

    Sometimes i have to trim right or left a little bit when its not flying straight.
    Try holding down CTRL+A and press a couple of times (for left) or CTRL+S for right.
