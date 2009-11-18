After loading the 10 DVDs, and acceeding the Microsoft Store with my licence code, I am asked to insert "the Flight Simulator DVD", and, if I do that, with DVD number 1, then the loading of last updates begins, and can last several DAYS!
Worse: the second time I tried to lauch the game, it asked me once more to "insert a dvd",and then, the uploading of updates failes continuously!
After hours spent, a good price paid, though beeing a long long FS user, I'm very disppointed;

Is there someone who could help?

Lots of thanks

Yves Thiébaut