Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FS2020 Question

  1. Today, 01:35 AM #1
    BLehman's Avatar
    BLehman
    BLehman is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Posts
    217

    Default FS2020 Question

    I want to get this sim but the game is still in beta so after I download it were will i need to download new updates and big fixes that Asobo releases every couple of weeks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:04 AM #2
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    chicagorandy is offline Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Chicago, IL
    Posts
    209

    Default

    IF I understand your question correctly? When you load the sim it automatically checks for any updates and links you to the site from which you can then download and install them. It's a very painless process.

    Many suggest buying direct from the Microsoft store, so that's where I got mine. With over 2 million copies sold to date I'd say it's pretty much out of the original "Beta" phase, though we are indeed not unlike an army of 2 million 'testers' when it comes to finding any potential bugs and glitches not caused by our own unfamiliarity, hardware or internet connections.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    HP Pavilion Desktop 590-p0056, [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 4GB, 200 MBPS Xfinity internet, 31.5" curved monitor, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Purchasing 3rd party DLC through the Marketplace in FS2020: DRM Question
    By Dave68 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 09-04-2020, 03:01 AM
  2. Microsoft's FS2020 sim breakthrough?
    By ReesFlights in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 08-21-2020, 06:45 PM
  3. FS2020 Requirements question
    By jim1931 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-22-2020, 11:17 AM
  4. What would be a reason you would NOT get FS2020?
    By dogdish in forum FSX
    Replies: 58
    Last Post: 07-17-2019, 03:56 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules