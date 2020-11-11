Thread: Searching for Logitech yoke system and pedal software

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Searching for Logitech yoke system and pedal software

    Aptosflier
    Jan 2021
    Aptos, California
    Searching for Logitech yoke system and pedal software

    I'm gathering Logitech peripherals--flight yoke/throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, and panels while I wait to take delivery of a new HP computer that will, I hope, make MSFS purr. In preparation, I've also been looking up and bookmarking web pages for the software that drives this stuff. I have bookmarked the drivers for the radio and multi-flight panels, but I am unable to find the drivers for the flight yoke/throttle system and the rudder pedals. I've tried the software URLs in the yoke and pedal manuals, but they only take me to pages with PDFs--of the same manuals! Can anybody tell me where/how to find these drivers? Are there any?
    Under construction: HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
    chicagorandy
    Apr 2020
    Chicago, IL
    I have not found the need to download any drivers for my Logitech yoke, throttle quadrant or Thrustmaster pedals. MSFS recognizes them automatically.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    HP Pavilion Desktop 590-p0056, [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 4GB, 200 MBPS Xfinity internet, 31.5" curved monitor, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset
