Thread: Searching for Logitech yoke system and pedal software

Searching for Logitech yoke system and pedal software
I'm gathering Logitech peripherals--flight yoke/throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, and panels while I wait to take delivery of a new HP computer that will, I hope, make MSFS purr. In preparation, I've also been looking up and bookmarking web pages for the software that drives this stuff. I have bookmarked the drivers for the radio and multi-flight panels, but I am unable to find the drivers for the flight yoke/throttle system and the rudder pedals. I've tried the software URLs in the yoke and pedal manuals, but they only take me to pages with PDFs--of the same manuals! Can anybody tell me where/how to find these drivers? Are there any?
Under construction: HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
