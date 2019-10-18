Thread: CTD After Flight plan

Results 1 to 2 of 2

CTD After Flight plan

    Default CTD After Flight plan

    I can load a simple flight plan off of the world map, with one or two waypoints and get the blue screen
    9 out of ten times.
    Am I maybe setting up the flight plan incorrectly?
    But if I load a flight plan in the G1000 MFD, it seems to work.
    Any ideas?

    Thanks
    
    MB: Maximus VII Hero LGA 1150 Z97 CPU: i7 4790 MEM: Muskin Redline 16GB
    Cooling: H100i PSU: EVGA superNova 850 GFX: MSI 970 Win7 64 PRO
    This is not happening because of how you set up the flight plan. This almost has to be a failure in the code used to bring in flight plans off the world map; most likely caused by either:

    1. Some code in FS2020's libraries having gotten scrambled somewhere along the line and every time they are called up they cause this failure. In this case. reinstalling FS is called for with crossed fingers hoping that it doesn't happen again. If it is this, it could have been caused by 2 below.

    or

    2. You have a failing section of memory that causes data read from it to become scrambled, and the data involved is the code used to bring in flight plans off the world map. If this appears to be the case, you need to swap out memory modules.

    If you're memory is two 8gig sticks you could swap positions; that might or might not change the failure, it might even make the failure disappear. You could also just remove one of the sticks and run the system with 8gigs for a test to see if that "fixes" it. If you have any old 4gig sticks in a closet you could plug one of those in place of one of the 8gig sticks. (FS2020 doesn't use more than 12 gigs in my experience, so there would be little performance degradation.)

    Another simple thing you could try would be to load something that uses a lot of memory (the not online version of Google Earth?) before starting FS, that way FS would be loaded into a higher region of memory than where it loads now, that could change memory associated bugs.

    If you have anything overclocked, revert to basic settings.

    Post back and let us know so that we can all learn from this.
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
