Thread: Not able to fly VR

  Today, 08:10 PM #1
    N222TT
    Not able to fly VR

    I get to the Recenter screen and the screen freezes but the mouse still moves.
  Today, 08:19 PM #2
    g7rta
    Originally Posted by N222TT
    I get to the Recenter screen and the screen freezes but the mouse still moves.
    Admittedly I think Asobo should have given us a default key binding for this but.. you need to set a key to reset the vr view BEFORE you go into VR mode. We all learnt this the hard way (including myself LOL)

    So.. before switching to VR, go into the control settings & after changing the filter to “all” do a search for VR. Four settings should appear, including “recentre”
    Once you’ve set this you shouldn’t have any problems

    It’s after midnight and I’ve just been flying VR around Innsbruck with a bit of snow on the hills. Fantastic!
    www.steveharding.com/innsbruck.mp4
    Happy flying

    Regards
    Steve
