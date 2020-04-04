Thread: Not able to fly VR

Admittedly I think Asobo should have given us a default key binding for this but.. you need to set a key to reset the vr view BEFORE you go into VR mode. We all learnt this the hard way (including myself LOL)
I get to the Recenter screen and the screen freezes but the mouse still moves.
So.. before switching to VR, go into the control settings & after changing the filter to “all” do a search for VR. Four settings should appear, including “recentre”
Once you’ve set this you shouldn’t have any problems
It’s after midnight and I’ve just been flying VR around Innsbruck with a bit of snow on the hills. Fantastic!
