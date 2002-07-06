I have the Rikooo TDS 787 Mega pack installed, it has been fine until today, here is what I get when I try to run the plane (AAL 787-9) I havn't made any changes to my sim, and can't seem to get things back either.

Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot (2).png  Views: 10  Size: 268.0 KB  ID: 224684