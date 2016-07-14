Hello friends, It's been quite some time since I've been on here, and quite some time since I've mess with FS9, FSX. I decided to start up my FS9 Once again and realized something I've been Meaning to fix but never got around to it. I Have AFX, ADE but man its been so long I forget what Needs to be done to fix this Issue.

The Issue:

So I have an Add-On Scenery for ICAO: RPVT Tagbilaran Airport, thing is, not only do i have the Addon but also the Default one (Both in different Locations) Looks like the developer of the Add-on simply placed the airport at a different location from the default.

I don't wish to move the Add-on Scenery Airport, What I'd like to do is keep the sim from loading up at the default Airport Runway and have it load up at the Add-on Airport Runway instead.

So Basically I'd like to change the Startup Markers so the sim can load me up at the Newly Added Airport instead of the Default.