Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Frontier A319 N901FR "Wally" the Wolf KDEN - KMSY

  1. Today, 02:35 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    5,191
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default Frontier A319 N901FR "Wally" the Wolf KDEN - KMSY

    Just had to take the Wolf out for a spin. Denver to New Orleans. Enjoy!

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 122.0 KB  ID: 224665

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 111.0 KB  ID: 224666

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 122.6 KB  ID: 224667

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 113.5 KB  ID: 224668

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 109.3 KB  ID: 224669

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 117.9 KB  ID: 224670

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 82.2 KB  ID: 224671

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 122.7 KB  ID: 224672

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 127.0 KB  ID: 224673

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:38 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    5,191
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 184.8 KB  ID: 224674

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 209.5 KB  ID: 224675

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 307.6 KB  ID: 224676

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 297.7 KB  ID: 224677

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 185.6 KB  ID: 224678

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 128.4 KB  ID: 224679

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 160.5 KB  ID: 224680

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 205.7 KB  ID: 224681

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 193.5 KB  ID: 224682
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:55 PM #3
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,567

    Default

    "GO WALLY!!" Very nice David! I do love the smaller Airbus aircraft, especially with those that have wildlife on the tails!

    Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. A319 "Lobo" the Wolf Livery - Denver to Little Rock
    By DAVIDSTRAKA in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 25
    Last Post: 07-06-2019, 05:25 PM
  2. The Flying Wolf! A Frontier A319 wonder!
    By Bomby in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:42 AM
  3. Frontier 737-300 KSAN to KDEN
    By Wishmaster735 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:25 AM
  4. A319 Frontier series #3 KLAS-KDEN
    By F16wannabe1 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-18-2002, 01:14 PM
  5. KDEN-KSEA A319 Frontier
    By F16wannabe1 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 08-17-2002, 01:57 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules