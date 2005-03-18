Thread: New sensitivity settings

Results 1 to 6 of 6

    rrroberttt
    It took me a while to get my CH Yoke settings to work with MSFS. It is now all over the place, so, I checked the sensitivity settings. Now I find that they have added 2 new ones, without any announcement, that I know of. There are now six sensivitity sliders. Does anyone know what the 2 new ones are all about. I would appreciate any help with this before, I attempt to reset my yoke for this sim.

    sfojimbo
    There is now a way to set the limit of travel which is a very helpful addition for some functions, it is called "extremity dead zone". I used it to limit rudder travel and it has curtailed some of the violent swings that used to take place.

    The other new setting "reactivity" is self explanatory.
    cianpars
    There is now a way to set the limit of travel which is a very helpful addition for some functions, it is called "extremity dead zone". I used it to limit rudder travel and it has curtailed some of the violent swings that used to take place.

    The other new setting "reactivity" is self explanatory.
    People are a bit confused as to what the difference is between reactivity and sensitivity.
    sfojimbo
    People are a bit confused as to what the difference is between reactivity and sensitivity.
    Perhaps a native French speaker could do that.

    I can't.
    tiger1962
    I think we can take reactivity to mean effectiveness or effectivity, i.e. the amount of effect a control axis has, the further it is moved.
    Sensitivity is how much effect the control axis has when it is moved at all.
    rrroberttt
    Thank you to everyone.
