Did some minor travels around Norcal, and ended up at a familiar spot. I haven't learned how to use the GPS yet, but it doesn't matter. Using my knowledge of geography and landmarks, I had a glorious VFR flight. Found schools, colleges, hospitals, and churches that I had frequented back in the day, and the ability to do that in a sim is an experience I've never had. I frankly doesn't understand the sarcasm regarding the label of "sight simulator", as if it's a bad thing. When compared to my last post about San Francisco, the level of detail is simply stunning to me. I have much to learn about the sim, and the aircrafts, and I welcome it all.

