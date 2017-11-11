The Bay at dusk
Did some minor travels around Norcal, and ended up at a familiar spot. I haven't learned how to use the GPS yet, but it doesn't matter. Using my knowledge of geography and landmarks, I had a glorious VFR flight. Found schools, colleges, hospitals, and churches that I had frequented back in the day, and the ability to do that in a sim is an experience I've never had. I frankly doesn't understand the sarcasm regarding the label of "sight simulator", as if it's a bad thing. When compared to my last post about San Francisco, the level of detail is simply stunning to me. I have much to learn about the sim, and the aircrafts, and I welcome it all.
- James
Intel i7-10700F 2.9 gigahertz - 16GB Memory DDR4 3000 megahertz - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB - 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD - Windows 10
