Thread: Is this TOO MUCH computer?

Hello fellow aviation nuts, lol.
I know that technically speaking, no one would complain about having a monster machine to run their flight simulator. At the same time, like most of us, I dont have bottomless pockets. Over the years I have always bought a "GOOD" computer for my flight sim needs, but have found that after a few years, I would have to reduce settings for things to run smooth. I am due for a new computer and with MS 2020 out, Im wondering if its a good idea to go way over budget to buy a monster machine in the hope that I would not have to buy a new computer in a few years. I dont have it yet, but I think MSFS 2020 is a dream come true for me. I would love to experience the highest settings possible for as long as possible, so much so, that I (am probably crazy for thinking this) am thinking about going all out for a top machine.
My question is, will all this extra power give me so much more longevity that it would make the extreme cost worth it.
This is what I'm looking at. Am I nuts?
Dell Alienware Aurora R11
10th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 10900F (10-Core, 20MB Cache, 2.8GHz to 5.2GHz w/Thermal Velocity Boost)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3090 24GB GDDR6X
32GB Dual Channel HyperX™ FURY DDR4 XMP at 2933MHz; up to 64GB
2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD (Boot) + 2TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage)
Total cost from Dell $4,800.
I keep telling myself I have to be nuts, but I would really love to experience MS 2020 at its best settings for the longest amount of time.
Your thoughts please, and thank you for your help.
Mike
