Thread: Is this TOO MUCH computer?

Is this TOO MUCH computer?

    MikeN87
    Hello fellow aviation nuts, lol.

    I know that technically speaking, no one would complain about having a monster machine to run their flight simulator. At the same time, like most of us, I dont have bottomless pockets. Over the years I have always bought a "GOOD" computer for my flight sim needs, but have found that after a few years, I would have to reduce settings for things to run smooth. I am due for a new computer and with MS 2020 out, Im wondering if its a good idea to go way over budget to buy a monster machine in the hope that I would not have to buy a new computer in a few years. I dont have it yet, but I think MSFS 2020 is a dream come true for me. I would love to experience the highest settings possible for as long as possible, so much so, that I (am probably crazy for thinking this) am thinking about going all out for a top machine.

    My question is, will all this extra power give me so much more longevity that it would make the extreme cost worth it.

    This is what I'm looking at. Am I nuts?

    Dell Alienware Aurora R11

    10th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 10900F (10-Core, 20MB Cache, 2.8GHz to 5.2GHz w/Thermal Velocity Boost)

    NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3090 24GB GDDR6X

    32GB Dual Channel HyperX™ FURY DDR4 XMP at 2933MHz; up to 64GB

    2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD (Boot) + 2TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage)

    Total cost from Dell $4,800.

    I keep telling myself I have to be nuts, but I would really love to experience MS 2020 at its best settings for the longest amount of time.

    Your thoughts please, and thank you for your help.

    Mike
    g7rta
    Wow! Can you buy me one too please

    I always say that when it comes to computers etc, you’re always better off getting the best you can possibly afford, or even a bit more! If you can afford this then absolutely go for it! You are future proofing it.
    I’m guessing it’ll be a while before you get it though.. as the RTX3090 cards are still quite rare?

    Regards
    Steve
    stinger2k2
    Put it this way, you certainly won't be disappointed with this setup. It will give you longer but how much longer is anyones guess because we don't know what is coming down the road with regards to sim updates and also premium aircraft which are sure to tax our machines even further.

    Like all of our previous sims there is no personal computer on the market that will run MSFS full tilt with everything set to the max and like all previous PCs it will be out of date before you know it.

    I bought the best available PC at time of release and it is already outdated but i am super happy with it and hope it lasts me a few years to come.

    Best regards
    Stinger


    It's not too much power, but you're just throwing money away.
    Why would any normal user pay the going price for a GTX 3090.

    And if you're spending all that money you should get a 10900K processor.
    The F model is a dog from a gamers point of view.
    IMHO and worth EVERY penny you just now paid for it - lol - nobody buys the old style mechanical SATA hard drives anymore as the technology is just this side of obsolete. That Dell would include it in such a pricey machine is kinda surprising. As to the rest? You 'might' be looking to buy far beyond reasonable and practical need. In 3-5 years whatever you buy today WILL be considered 'ancient' compared to the latest offerings so I wouldn't rely too much on today's PC being future proof at all.

    I have to believe that you can get a simply OUTSTANDING PC for MSFS at half the price of what you're considering now?

    But hey- it's YOUR money not mine and what makes ME happy has no bearing on what floats your canoe.
