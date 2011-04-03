Thread: Prioritising scenery. Help please

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Prioritising scenery. Help please

    Cas141
    Hello.
    I seem to remember that in FSX I can access a list if the different sceneries,e g Orbyx etc, and move them up and down in the list so that they are loaded in different priorities?
    Also, can I check some sceneries so that they load or don't load.
    E.g If I am not flying Australia, I can uncheck Australia scenery so that it doesn't load thus giving the computer less work?

    It's some while since I used FSX and I'm flying it on Windows XP. ,!

    Thanks for any help given
    mrzippy
    Yes, in the Scenery Library you can move the different scenery files up and down in the order you want. You can also uncheck any of the areas.
    Cas141
    Thanks, but how do I do that please, hiw domI access this. I've forgotten
