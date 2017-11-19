Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: San Antonio International (SAT) ...I hate this airport

  Today, 04:07 AM
    SpookyDiver
    Sep 2020
    Red face San Antonio International (SAT) ...I hate this airport

    I think the Marshall does not like me. The first time it caused me to crash my Baron G58. I replicated this on a second trip from Austin Intl (KAUS). Are there more airports like this?
  Today, 05:37 AM
    stinger2k2
    Mar 2005
    South Coast Uk
    Yes there are. Asobo are aware and will no doubt fix at some point.

