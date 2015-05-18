The default bridges were terrible, with the notorious black bars under the roadways. So I downloaded from the familiar site flightsim.to a supposed "fix" from a developer whose stuff has worked fine before.

After the install, everything was even worse. The bridge superstructures were missing, as was the new World Trade tower, and many other familiar details.

So I shut the sim own, and deleted the new DL from my Community folder and reopened. But the deletion had no apparent effect. Maybe the install did something to the default that mere deletion of the install cannot reverse.

I would be happy to get back to where I was! Can I get back to the default without a total reinstall of FS2020? (I hope so.)

Thanks all,

Mac6737