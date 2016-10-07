Hi,

I keep all of my settings on live, including weather. However, 90% of the time I get clear skies and a standard barometric pressure of 29.92 or 1013mb, and no weather when there should be. I know there are still some bugs to be worked out, but is it really that bad? Is there not a way to refresh the weather? I thought possibly Rex had fixed this problem, but the reviews I'm seeing are still mentioning lots of bugs with it. Do we just have to wait for future updates or utilities to fix the inaccuracies?
Thanks