View Poll Results: Did you buy a Game Pass subscription for MSFS 2020?

Voters
1. You may not vote on this poll

  • Yes

    0 0%

  • No

    1 100.00%
Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Is Game Pass for PC necessary to run MSFS 2020?

  1. Today, 01:49 PM #1
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    4

    Default Is Game Pass for PC necessary to run MSFS 2020?

    I asked this question earlier, but haven't seen it posted, so I'm asking again: I already have an MS account linked to my old Hotmail address. Will my Hotmail login be sufficient to run MSFS, or must I have a Game Pass subscription? I only want to fly planes on MSFS. I have no interest in other games. There seems to be a lot of confusion about this issue. I've read complaints related to Game Pass from people who've had problems launching the sim.
    Last edited by Aptosflier; Today at 01:51 PM.
    Under construction: HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:06 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    827

    Default

    No, you do not need a game pass to run MSFS.
    As long as you can sign in to the MS Store (or Steam) you can buy MSFS. You may need a (free) Xbox account to use the store but it’s been a while & I can’t quite remember. This is not the same as subscribing to game pass.

    The game pass trial could be useful to some people though to see how MSFS runs on their PC, as it’s only £1 for a month’s trial
    Not sure it was necessary for you to create this thread as a poll though.

    Regards
    Steve
    Last edited by g7rta; Today at 02:11 PM.
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:31 PM #3
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    4

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by g7rta View Post
    No, you do not need a game pass to run MSFS.
    As long as you can sign in to the MS Store (or Steam) you can buy MSFS. You may need a (free) Xbox account to use the store but it’s been a while & I can’t quite remember. This is not the same as subscribing to game pass.
    Regards
    Steve
    Thanks. When I go to the MS Store (where I seem to be eternally logged in), I see two options: (1) a price with Game Pass, and (2) below the first option, a higher price, no Game Pass indicated. So for example, one can pay $95.99 for Premier Deluxe FS with XBox Game Pass for PC, or $119.99 for the same software. Initially, there's nothing to show that a Game Pass subscription is associated with the higher price. I hope not, but I guess I'll find out when I get around to buying and downloading it in a few weeks.
    Under construction: HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:43 PM #4
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    827

    Default

    People who already have an Xbox game pass, get the standard edition of MSFS for free. It’s included with the game pass.
    If they decide they want to upgrade to the premium deluxe edition, it will cost them $95.99 (the first price you saw)

    For the rest of us without a game pass... the premium deluxe costs $119.99


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Repost of the "Can My PC Run MSFS 2020? test link
    By chicagorandy in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-11-2020, 02:21 PM
  2. Do I need Xbox Game Pass to PC?
    By Kapitan in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-06-2020, 03:46 PM
  3. Xbox game pass for PC?
    By stinger2k2 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 07-24-2020, 07:07 PM
  4. I love ~ Blizzard Run ~ Blizzard Run ~ Blizzard Run ~ Blizzard Run ~ Blizzard Run ~ Blizzard Run ~
    By elcamino in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 04-11-2002, 08:39 AM
  5. CD necessary to run CFS2?
    By tlz in forum CFS
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-30-2001, 12:38 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules