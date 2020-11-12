Thread: Is Game Pass for PC necessary to run MSFS 2020?

Is Game Pass for PC necessary to run MSFS 2020?
I asked this question earlier, but haven't seen it posted, so I'm asking again: I already have an MS account linked to my old Hotmail address. Will my Hotmail login be sufficient to run MSFS, or must I have a Game Pass subscription? I only want to fly planes on MSFS. I have no interest in other games. There seems to be a lot of confusion about this issue. I've read complaints related to Game Pass from people who've had problems launching the sim.
Last edited by Aptosflier; Today at 01:51 PM.
