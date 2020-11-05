There will be two volumes of landmarks for Bill Lyon's Golden Wings Addon for Fs98!
This is Volume One!
Fs98 Golden Wings Landmarks Vol 1.0
Mercury Glider Club Scenery-Installed!
2. Ford Trimotor At South Pole - South Pole, Antartica. = S86* 01.80' x W70* 18.00' 3237 Feet MSL.
3. Good Year Blimp Pilgrim At NAS Lakehurst - Lakehurst, New Jersey. = N40* 01.00' x W74* 20.00' 303 Feet MSL.
4. RMS Aquitania In New York Harbour. = N40* 42' x W74* 00.00' 1409 Feet MSL.
5. Ford Trimotor At North Pole - North Pole, Earth = N86* -15' x W157* 02.00' 5 Feet MSL.
6. Good Year Blimp Pilgrim At The Pyramids Of Giza - Giza, Egypt = N29* 57' x E031* 39.00' 3500 Feet MSL.
7. Freighters in Thame's Dock - London, England = N51* 27' x E000* 13.00' 1207 Feet MSL.
8. The Thames Flood Barrier in Thame's River - London, England = N51* 29' x E000* 03.00' 0940 Feet MSL.
9. Parliment on the Thame's River - London, England = N51* 29' x W000* 06.00' 0639 Feet MSL.
10. Castle Near Reading - Reading, England = N51* 23' x W000* 36.00' 0485 Feet MSL.
11. Stone Henge - Somerset, England = N51* 11' x W001* 51.00' 0347 Feet MSL
12. Pirate Skeleton On Beach=SimTakeOff.com=N20* 22.25' E136* 4.85' Alt 337 Feet MSL
13. Mexican Temple N19* 39.03' W98* 56.55' Alt 7342 MSL. Teotihuacan Mexico Pyramid of the Sun Teotihuacano 223.5 71.2 32.494 2 A.D. There are also dozens of platforms 4 stories high lining the Avenue of the Dead at Teotihuacan. These each step in each story and they have a stairway to the top in front of the platforms.
14. AeroStat (TARS) Balloon Near Cudjoe Key, Florida=N24* 41.80' x W81* 30.94' 14,000 Feet MSL.
15. Arecibo Antenna=N18* 23.15' W66* 46.53' Alt 2070 Feet MSL
16. Fort San Juan - San Juan, Puerto Rico, USA=N18* 28.39' W66* 7.43' Alt 685 Feet MSL
15. Spanish Fort Havana Cuba=N23* 6.37' W82* 12.77 Alt 1338 Feet MSL
16. Vaca Key Lighthouse - Marathon Key, Florida=N17* 00.00' x W67* 00.00' 4,000 Feet MSL.
17.Cape Florida Lighthouse - Miami, Florida=N25* 00.00' x W80* 00.00' 646 Feet MSL.
18. Passenger Ship Leaving Miami=N25* 33.00' x W80* 00.00' 1052 Feet MSL.
19. Shuttle Launch Pad=N28* 35.39' W80* 37.69' Alt 1003 Feet MSL
20. Walt Disney World=N28* 26.21' W81* 33.17' Alt 2238 Feet MSL
21. Steamboat, New Orleans=N29* 56.54' W90* 3.00' Alt 538
22 Warship At Midway Dock=Oliver Hazard Perry Class (FFG-7)=N28* 12.06' W177* 21.70' Alt 659 Feet MSL
23 3 Yachts Near Hawaii=N19* 35.48' W155* 59.37' Alt 452 Feet MSL
24 Sailboat Near Hawaii=N20* 38.44' W156* 29.92' Alt 183 Feet MSL
25 Freighter=N20* 55.59 W156* 54.75' Alt 318 Feet MSL
26 Lighthouse Hawaii=N20* 43.93' W156* 58.62 Alt 190 Feet MSL
27 Telescopes In Hawaii=Mauna Kea Observatories=N21* 34.11'W158* 17.53 Alt 1653 Feet MSL
28 Freighter Docked Near Hilo=N19* 43.76' W155* 2.90' Alt 423 Feet MSL
29 Hilo Lighthouse=N19* 44.67' W155* 4.58' Alt 295 Feet MSL
30 Hilo Lighthouse 2=N19* 50.61' W155* 4.97' Alt 295 Feet MSL
31 Lighthouse 3=N20* 7.45' W155* 33.82' Alt 295 Feet MSL
32 Lighthouse 4=Upolu Pt=N20* 12.46' W155* 43.78 Alt 295 Feet MSL
33 Lighthouse 5=Upolu Pt=N20* 10.97' W155* 54.55' Alt 295 Feet MSL
34 Lighthouse 6=N19* 42.71' W156* 3.47 Alt 295 Feet MSL
35 Lighthouse 7=N19* 28.93' W155* 57.00' Alt 295 Feet MSL
36 Lighthouse 8=N20* 46.59' W156* 33.08' Alt 295 Feet MSL
37 Lighthouse 9=N20* 35.59' W156* 25.19' Alt 295 Feet MSL
38 Lighthouse 10=N21* 17.00' W158* 7.24' Alt 291 Feet MSL
39 Lighthouse 11=N21* 18.40' W157* 39.30' Alt 738 Feet MSL
30 Radio Telescopes In Hawaii=N21* 41.11'W153* 17.53 Alt 1240 Feet MSL
31 Astronomical Observatory Near Kaneohe Airport=N21* 27.11'W157* 17.53 Alt 941 Feet MSL
32 Diamond Head Volcano=N21* 16.00'W157* 44.00 Alt 1729 Feet MSL
33 Tern Island=N23* 51.00'W156* 17.00 Alt 9 Feet MSL
34 Sugar Factory=N21* 53.00'W159* 57.00 Alt 1153 Feet MSL
35 Freighter Near Lanai=N20* 54.00'W156* 54.00 Alt 764 Feet MSLt
55 US Fleet Hawaii=N20* 24.29' W156* 43.51' Alt 2562 Feet MSL
Lots of light houses in Hawaii.
56 Grand Canyon=N36* 4.65' W112* 1.17' Alt 7988 Feet MSL
57 Yosemite National Park=N37* 33.65' W119* 59.17' Alt 4547 Feet MSL
58 Hot Air Balloon Fest=Phoenix Balloon Festival 2018=N33* 58.52' W112* 7.25' Alt 5439 Feet MSL
59 Mt Rushmore=N43* 51.47 W103* 23.32' Alt 6082 Feet MSL
60 Yellowstone National Park=N44* 40.71'W111* 7.47' Alt 6646 Feet MSL
No Old Faithful In Fs98!
61 The Mall, Washington DC, The Capital=N33* 52.00'W077* 7.47' Alt 780 Feet MSL
62 The Pentagon, Washington DC=N33* 52.00'W077* 02.47' Alt 1351 Feet MSL
63 The Hamton Road Bridge, Norfolk Virgina=N37* 00.00'W076* 02.47' Alt 2075 Feet MSL
64 The First Flight Airport, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina=N36* 02.00'W075* 41.47' Alt 2096 Feet MSL
65 Pier, Santa Catalina Island, Califorina=N33* 21.00'W118* 20.47' Alt 1499 Feet MSL
66 Hollywood Sign, Hollywood, Califorina=N34*05.00'W113* 13.47' Alt 2347 Feet MSL
67 Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, California=N37*45.00'W122* 29.47' Alt 1343 Feet MSL
68 Alcatraz Prison, San Francisco, California=N37*49.00'W122* 29.47' Alt 1204 Feet MSL
69 Moffett Field, San Francisco, California=N37*25.00'W122* 03.47' Alt 1791 Feet MSL
70 Jerusalem And The Western Wall*=N31* 47.00 E35* 19.64' Alt 3622 Feet MSL
71 The Taj Mahal, Agra India=N27* 7.71' E73* 3.83' ALT 723 Feet MSL
72 Boeing Field, Seattle Washington=N47* 32.71' W122* 18.00' ALT 22 Feet MSL
73 Tacoma Narrows Bridge=N47* 19.10' W122* 34.19' Alt 1761 Feet MSL
74 Seattle Hot Air Balloon=N47* 56.65' W122* 26.87' Alt 1145 Feet MSL
75 Microsoft Campus=47° 38' 31? N, 122° 7' 38? W Alt 232 Feet MSL
76 Nintendo USA HQ Redmond Wa=N47* 39.00' W122* 7.49' Alt 698 Feet MSL
77 Mt Ontake Flyby*= 35° 53' 34? N, 137° 28' 49? E. Mt. Ontake is located around 100 km (62 mi) northeast of Nagoya, and around 200 km (125 mi) west of Tokyo, at the borders of Kiso and ?taki, Nagano Prefecture, and Gero, Gifu Prefecture. The volcano has five crater lakes, with Ni no Ike at 2,905 m (9,531 ft) being the highest mountain lake in Japan. Ontake is a major sacred mountain, and following older shamanistic practices, actors and artists have gone to the mountain to put themselves into trances in order to get divine inspiration for their creative activities.
78 Downtown Rome Tour*=N41* 53.58' E12* 30.69' Alt 396 MSL
79 Japanese Spaceport=Tanegashima Space Center=N30* 26.99 E130* 58.73' Alt 2296 Feet MSL
80 Leaning Tower of Pisa=N43* 43.46' E10* 24.15' Alt 816 Feet MSl
No Gate Way Arch In Golden Wings!
81 Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station Harrisburg PA=N40* 10.90' W76* 44.94' 1043 Feet MSL
82 Griffith's AFB, Rome New York=N43* 13.00' W75* 24.00' 934 Feet MSL
No Niagara Falls in Fs98!
83 Uniroyal Giant Tire, Detroit, Michigan=N42* 15.00' W33* 27.00' 1007 Feet MSL
84 Athens Acroplis*=N37* 58.54' E23* 40.31' Alt 1666 Feet MSL
85 The Panathenaic Stadium of Athens, Athens, Greece=N37* 58.54' E23* 40.31' Alt 1666 Feet MSL
86 Lighthouse, Martinique=N14* 35.07' W61* 5.81' Alt 000 Feet MSL
87 Three Yachts In Martinique=N14* 35.07' W61* 5.81' Alt 000 Feet MSL
88 Fort George, Grenada. Cruise Ship=N12* 3.47' W61* 46.23' Alt 616 Feet MSL
Located on the promontory to the west of the harbor is Fort George. Built in 1705 by the French, many of the buildings are now used by the police. One of the rooms has been converted to a gym and another to a sort of sewing room. Much of the fort is still intact and open to visitors. However, the buildings are very dilapidated, from a combination of Hurricane damage and neglect, and there is little or no information within the fort itself. There's a good view from the battlements. There is a $2.00 per person fee to visit the Fort.
89 Radio Antennas, Roxborro, PA=N40* 01.00' W75* 12.81' Alt 2370 Feet MSL
90 Independence Hall Philladelphia, PA=N40* 01.00' W75* 12.81' Alt 2370 Feet MSL
91 Bunker Hill Monument, Boston, eaMA=N42* 22.00' W71* 19.81' Alt 931 Feet MSL
92 Water Tower, Moline, Illionois=N41* 29.00' W90* 29.81' Alt 1328 Feet MSL
93 Power Station, NYC=N40* 35.00' 73* 53.00' Alt 1337 Feet MSL
94 The Heads Of Easter Island*=S27* 9.02' W109* 18.63' Alt 629 Feet MSL
95 Search Lights New York City=N40* 50.00' W74* 00.00' Alt 1637 Feet MSL
96 Good Year Blimp New York City=N44* 04.00' W73* 00.00' Alt 974 Feet MSL
97 Empire State Building New York City=N44* 11.00' W73* 59.00' Alt 1932 Feet MSL
98 Governor's Island New York City=N44* 40.00' W74* 01.00' Alt 1140 Feet MSL
99 George Washington Bridge New York City=N41* 02.00' W73* 01.00' Alt 1327 Feet MSL
100 Hudson River Sailboat=N47* 22.00' W73* 57.00' Alt 977 Feet MSL
101 Plattsburgh AFB=N44* 73.00' W73* 26.00' Alt 1804 Feet MSL
102 Jacques Cartier Bridge Montreal Canada=N45* 29.00' W73* 34.00' Alt 1311 Feet MSL
103 Oil Tanker Suez Canal=N31* 3.0' E32* 18.71' 1512 Feet MSL
104 Oil Tanker 2 Suez Canal Northbound=N30* 31.79' E32* 19.50' Alt 2132 Feet MSL
105 Red Sea Tanker NB=N29* 54.98' E32* 32.31' 2408 Feet MSL
106 Olympic Stadium Montreal Canada=N29* 54.98' E32* 32.31' 2408 Feet MSL
107 Johnson Atoll - United States=N16* 43.00' W169* 23.31' 2027 Feet MSL
108 Munich* The Olympiapark München (English: Olympic Park Munich) 48.17*N 11.55*E in Munich, Germany, is an Olympic Park which was constructed for the 1972 Summer Olympics. Located in the Oberwiesenfeld neighborhood of Munich, the Park continues to serve as a venue for cultural, social, and religious events, such as events of worship. It includes a contemporary carillon. The Park is administered by Olympiapark München GmbH, a holding company fully owned by the state capital of Munich.
109 Berlin Wall-Back in time in berlin=Berlin Germany=N52* 45.98' E13* 21.31' 971 Feet MSL
110 Eiffel Tower Paris France=N48* 51.00' E02* 18.00' 1174 Feet MSL
111 Nortre Dam Paris France=N48* 31.00' E02* 40.00' 2378 Feet MSL
112 The Graf Zepplin Paris France=N43* 51.00' E02* 40.00' 1942 Feet MSL
113 Lake Constance Germany=N47* 35.00' E09* 44.00' 3730 Feet MSL
114 Beijing and the Forbidden City *=N39* 55.78' E116* 25.83' Alt 2759 Feet MSL
115 Hong Kong - Checkerboard Approach=N22* 19.00' E114* 40.' Alt 2240 Feet MSL
116 Ishigaki Japan=N25* 20.00' E124* 40.' Alt 2099 Feet MSL
117 Japanese Spaceport=Tanegashima Space Center=N30* 26.99 E130* 58.73' Alt 2296 Feet MSL
118 Power Towers Kansei Internationalr=N34* 25.00 E135* 14.73' Alt 1143 Feet MSL
119 Japanese Temple=N34* 37.79' E135* 28.81' Alt 754 Feet MSL
120 Mount Fuji=N34* 57.00' E138* 26.00' Alt 2975 Feet MSL
121 Toyko Tower=N35* 25.00' E139* 38.00' Alt 1499 Feet MSL
121 Nagasaki Japan=N32* 53.00' E129* 57.00' Alt 1745 Feet MSL
No Hiroshima In Fs98!
122 Hakodate Japan=N41* 46.00' E149* 44.00' Alt 1397 Feet MSL
124 Mount Hakodate=N41* 59.00' E140* 30.00' Alt 7549 Feet MSL
125 Oki Airport =N36* 09.00' E133* 20.00' Alt 1732 Feet MSL
126 Sydney Opera House=S33* 52.00' E151* 13.00' Alt 1131 Feet MSL
127 Sydney Harbour Bridge=S33* 52.00' E151* 13.00' Alt 1131 Feet MSL
128 Sydney Tower=S33* 53.00' E151* 19.00' Alt 1541 Feet MSL
129 The Temple and The Dome Of The Rock=N31* 47.00 E35* 13.00' Alt 3179 Feet MSL
130 Jerusalem And The Western Wall*=N31* 46.17 E35* 13.64' Alt 3008 Feet MSL
131 Beer Shiba Israel=N31* 15.00 E35* 13.64' Alt 2034 Feet MSL
132 Mesada Israel=N31* 18.00 E35* 23.00' Alt 3 Feet MSL
133 King Kalid International Saudi Arabia=N24* 57.00 E46* 43.00' Alt 2552 Feet MSL
Right now, I'm in South America heading North! Volume Two Landmarks will be from S. America to North America ending in the U.S.!
